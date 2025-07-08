Dexter: Resurrection video: Who is Ronald Schmidt?

After a great deal of waiting the Dexter: Resurrection premiere is slated to arrive on Showtime this week — and based on what we’re seeing now, the title character is very much up to his old tricks.

Today, series star and Michael C. Hall appeared on CBS Mornings in order to discuss the upcoming season of the show, and within that we did have a small taste of the title character seemingly going after a new victim. He may be in New York City now, but the thirst to kill is still there. Even still, this is not the same version of Dexter that we have seen before. He’s still recovering from a near-death experience and that will take some time.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full interview with Hall, plus him also having a conversation with Harry as he tries to figure out the best way to go after Ronald Schmidt, someone who is a faceless entity on what looks to be a company website. He claims that for now, he is just doing recon work — a sign that he is well-aware of the fact that he cannot be as aggressive as he might have been at a certain point in his life.

What this preview does do for us is reinforce further the idea that Dexter is going to feel somewhat more liberated at this point in his life. He may certainly feel liberated from what he’s gone through and with that,, why shy away from what he feels to be his true purpose?

What are you most eager to see moving into the Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

Are you glad to be seeing Dexter do more of what he “does best”? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

