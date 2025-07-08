Big Brother 27: What is the BB Blockbuster? About ‘new’ twist

Heading into the Big Brother 27 premiere later this week on CBS, of course there are a number of different things to discuss. Where do we start for now? Let’s begin with the BB Blockbuster twist, something that sounds new but in reality, it is not.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves noted that this competition is actually just the new name for the AI Arena, which is coming back after it was a fan and producer fan favorite last season. We do think that by and large it benefits the game, mostly because there can be a lot of groupthink in the house and easy votes happen because of it. This doesn’t completely eliminate that possibility, but it throws more variables into the mix and that is always fun. (It does remain hard to imagine that anything will be Tucker’s entertainment value for it last season.)

Of course, what matters the most at this point is who gets thrown into the BB Blockbuster competition and how they recover. We do think that there is a real mixture of cast members this time around, and if the show continues what we saw last season, there should be competitions that are a little more fair than we saw in the past. That issue seemed to be corrected after a lot of the season 25 comps heavily favored people who were in good physical shape.

Remember that the Big Brother 27 premiere is coming to CBS on Thursday — by virtue of that, we imagine that there’s a ton of great stuff that will be shared over the next few weeks. Our advice is to be prepared, get some snacks, and take care of all necessarily activities shortly. The feeds are going to begin on Sunday.

