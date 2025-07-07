Poker Face season 2 finale: Is Good Buddy the Iguana?

With the Poker Face season 2 finale set to arrive on Peacock later this week, let’s go ahead and have a conversation on Good Buddy. After all, who are they — and what are they going to bring to the series?

Well, at this point in the series, we know that someone is out to get Beatrix, and the presence of the infamous Iguana is looming rather large. Given that the whole point of this past episode was to lead Charlie Cale back to the character, we have to imagine that the real Big Bad is someone we’ve either met or heard about … right? This brings us back to the Good Buddy conversation for a moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more POKER FACE reviews!

Given the fact that Steve Buscemi is voicing this character, don’t you imagine that there is a pretty good reason for it? It is hard to imagine him being cast without there being any sort of significant long-term plan for the character turning up on-screen. Of course, whether that happens now is a question, especially since the producers may still be hoping for a season 3.

Also, here is another strange oddity — it has been a little while since the Good Buddy character was really referenced at length. Charlie is staying at one of his places in New York City, and that is it for the time being. Having him be the Iguana would explain his interest in her, and also why he would want her to stay at his place. He could easily track her better — and who knows? There is a chance that the entire place is bugged? At the very least, it is something to actively think about in the days leading up to the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Poker Face now, including what else is ahead

What are you the most excited to see entering the Poker Face season 2 finale?

Do you think that Good Buddy may actually be involved beyond just an apparent friend to Charlie? Be sure to share in the attached comments.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







