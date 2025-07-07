Silo season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about Silo season 3 between now and the end of July? There is certainly a case for enthusiasm, especially when it comes to everything that we know about the show already.

First and foremost, here is the ever-important reminder here that the Rebecca Ferguson show has finished up production on the season already! They are filming seasons 3 and 4 roughly back to back, with the plan being to make the latter into the final season.

If this was a different show, we would sit here and deliver the not-so-great news that we will be waiting for several months still to get any further news. However, the quick production turnaround on season 3 makes it possible in theory that we could see it return at some point this fall — or if not then, early 2026. We do tend to think it is feasible that a Silo premiere date gets announced before too long, but it is probably too ambitious to expect it just yet. A more likely scenario here is that we end up getting an announcement in August or September, provided that the show remains a 2025 release.

So what sort of story are we going to see coming up?

Well, a lot of it begins and ends with that flashback that we saw at the end of last season. This is a setup to a storyline involving the origins of the structure that will be a huge part of the season ahead. Of course, we are equally hoping there is a chance to see a lot of Juliette interacting with her old Silo-18 co-residents, especially since she was gone for such an extreme amount of time in season 2.

What are you most eager to see moving into Silo season 3 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

