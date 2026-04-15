NCIS: New York spin-off with LL Cool J ordered at CBS

CBS made a lot of major announcements thanks to their fall schedule today, but one ultimately takes top billing: NCIS: New York. Who knew this was coming?

Today, the network revealed that this show is going to be utilizing LL Cool J of NCIS: Los Angeles fame once more for a new show as Sam Hanna. Not only that, but there is another familiar face from the crime procedural world on here in Scott Caan of Hawaii Five-0 fame. This is how the network is describing it:

The newest NCIS universe expansion follows Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) as he returns to his hometown, New York City, and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).

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When you really think about it, there are more spin-offs in this franchise than we can almost count. There are three on the air right now in the flagship, Origins, and Sydney, and they are all going to be back on the schedule next season. Beyond just that, we also had the Los Angeles, Hawaii, and New Orleans shows in the past. (Also, remember that Paramount+ ended up having the spin-off about Tony and Ziva.) The Mark Harmon original is also a spin-off of JAG so when you think about it, the origins of the franchise end up going so much further back.

One more thing about the spin-off…

Let’s just say that it has some other LA representation with R. Scott Gemmill coming back as an executive producer. Given that he is currently showrunner on The Pitt, he will not be taking on that job all the time here. Instead, the showrunner for the New York series is going to be Byron Balasco.

Related – Did you know that LL Cool J is going to be appearing in the next NCIS episode?

What do you think about a NCIS: New York spin-off coming to fruition?

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