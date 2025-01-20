Silo season 3 spoilers: Brighter locations ahead?

Filming for Silo season 3 is already underway, and we know already the plan is perhaps more ambitious than ever. Not only do you have everything at Silo 18, but moving forward, there is a plan for us to experience substantially more of the past.

As great as parts of season 2 were, we are also well-aware of some of the biggest criticisms of the show. Take, for example, how certain parts of the narrative dragged — or, just how difficult it was to see some of the darker scenes. There were comparisons thrown around here to Game of Thrones, but not always in a flattering way.

Well, at least one of these issues is going to be seemingly addressed as we move forward. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Graham Yost noted that you will see some brighter locales moving forward:

“I met someone at the Austin Television Festival, who was doing a show in England, and I said, ‘Do you have a good location scout, a good locations person?’ And she looked at me and said, ‘Locations? In Silo??’ I said, ‘Locations, in Silo’ … So yes, we will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine.”

Given that there are major flashbacks in the third season, we imagine that sunshine will help to establish some visual contrast with everything that we are seeing underground.

With all of this being said…

Yost did also confirm in the same interview that they “do go back to Silo 17 … And remember, they’ve got a very big power issue there, so they don’t have a lot of light.” That means that some struggles may remain there — with that being said, can you still find a way to make at least a few things a tiny bit brighter?

