Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 7, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There are many things worth discussing here, but let us begin by noting the following: We recognize that there may be a certain anxiousness in the fandom. The series has been off the air more or less for a couple of months, and we also tend to think that filming will be kicking off soon.

Now, this is where we do have to share the bad news: You are going to be waiting a while to see more episodes. After all, there is nothing to air — how could there be given that production has yet to even start?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

What we do tend to think is that as rough as the summer break may be, it is almost certain to get easier from here on out — and why wouldn’t it, all things considered? We tend to think that we are inching towards a time in which we are going to get more new episodes and with that in mind, the teases will start to come in.

What will the premiere look like?

For the most part, NCIS is one of those shows that operates under a certain formula and by virtue of that, we foresee no real reason for it to fundamentally change. Our general sentiment is that we will kick things off with Parker still reeling from his father’s murder and contemplating his next move. This is where McGee, Knight, and Torres may all need to step up, ensuring that he is able to move forward and handle the situation the right way: Tracking down Carla Marino without becoming a vigilante in the process. It is hard to imagine a scenario where there is not some sort of direct continuation.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on NCIS, including other insight on what is ahead with the Tony – Ziva spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







