The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4: More on Gladys’ decision

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, Gladys is very much front of mind. How can she not be given everything that we have seen so far?

Let’s begin this piece with a reminder that based on what we saw at the end of this past episode, she is willing to go through with marrying the Duke — at least potentially. She has had an audience with him and by virtue of that, the door is perhaps open to something that very much was not before.

So what has Gladys made the choice that she has? Speaking to Decider, it is something that Taissa Farmiga commented on by saying that a part of the character just wants all of this to be over. Meanwhile, she also realized that he may not be the worst person to ever exist:

“There’s a brief moment of connection with her and the Duke. You know, she [appreciates] him for not being fake … So I think maybe it’s like a tiny little sparkle of a lightning bug in the dark. It’s kind of like a light guiding you.”

Of course, the tiniest sparkle does not a marriage make, and this could be a sticking point moving forward — but really, this entire storyline is some of the great relationship-based stuff that The Gilded Age does best. We do think that Bertha is going to have an incredibly dramatic reaction to no matter what Gladys does … mostly because she’s Bertha. That is for the most part baked into her DNA.

