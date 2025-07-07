The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 promo: The wedding?

This weekend on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 arrive. So, what lies ahead here?

Well, based on the preview that we saw at the end of episode 3, we are 100% going to see at least the idea of a wedding — whether or not it happens remains to be seen. We know that the ceremony has effectively been the endgame for Bertha Russell for most of the season when it comes to her daughter Gladys, and that has put George in an incredibly difficult position. He wants to make his wife happy but at the same time, he also does not want to put his daughter in a terrible position.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the promo for the next The Gilded Age episode, one that definitely indicates that Bertha is going to be proceeding as though the wedding is very-much going to be taking place. There is a lot of drama that is present here, and then also George doing his best to pose a really simple question to his daughter: What is it that she actually wants? At this point, that could be the foundation for almost every single thing that happens here.

In general, it is our hope that we do see a situation play out here that is agreeable to most, largely because it does not appear as though it will be agreeable to all. Based on the actual timeframe in which the series is set, we already know that there are a multitude of different ways that all of this could play out. Gladys could end up marrying this man and trying to make it work; or, she could venture off in a new direction no matter the social implications.

What are you most eager to see on The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

