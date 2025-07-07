The Bachelor spoilers: Will next lead be from outside franchise?

We recognize at this point that the next season of The Bachelor is not going to be premiering until we get around to the new year. So, will it be the same sort of show that you’ve come to know and love?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things do start to become a little bit complicated. According to a new report from the US Sun, the series is going to be doing some things differently after declining ratings over the past few seasons. That may include casting a lead from outside the franchise. We already know that Bachelor in Paradise showrunner Scott Teti is going to take on a similar role here, and we’re excited to see where things go from here.

Speaking per the aforementioned publication, here is what a source had to say:

“They need a fresh start. They won’t be following the tradition of choosing someone who’s already part of the franchise … They want someone who’s serious about looking for love and not just in it to be an influencer.”

Our general feeling here is that the show would benefit from either casting someone with a fascinating job or backstory — someone who is easy to promote. We do wonder if a pseudo-celebrity could be a part of it, but at the same time, we’re not sure that there are going to be a lot of people who are really eager to take part in this mess unless they either want fame or are extremely desperate for love.

At this point, we tend to think more news on the next lead will be coming later this fall — possibly once we get closer to the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

Do you think The Bachelor needs a lead outside the franchise?

