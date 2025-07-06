Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere video: See the first … challenge?

After much waiting, this week is finally going to bring the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere to ABC. Why not celebrate now?

Well, one of the things that the series has advertised over the past few weeks is that it is going to be making one fundamental difference to the format. Moving forward, there will be challenges. We know that some will inevitably compare them to what we see on Love Island, but here’s a reminder that the franchise actually did something similar with Bachelor Pad years ago. The big difference here is that we are not necessarily building towards a cash prize. Instead, the idea is to use these challenges to try to get these contestants to understand each other better.

If you head over to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page, you can see a preview that is very much about this — and also about contestants trying to figure out if they are compatible with one another. This is designed to be fairly lighthearted and fun, and we tend to think that if there is drama here, it is going to come back about after the fact. After all, there are inevitably going to be multiple men interested in the same woman and vice-versa.

For the time being, we are excited for the challenges, just like we are the season as a whole. While the previous format of Paradise had its moments, it had clearly run its course — the ratings were down and the franchise needed a new coat of paint. Whether or not this is the right coat of paint is where the debate lies, but we should be able to find out in due time.

