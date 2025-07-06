The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: A global story ahead?

The arrive of The Morning Show season 4 is coming to Apple TV+ a little bit later this year — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for the time being, we know that a Presidential Election is going to be a huge part of the story — and it is going to be as topical a story as we’ve seen so far. (That is saying something when you consider the first few seasons.) We’re in a spot now where we do have to imagine that Bradley and Alex both are facing some huge obstacles. When it comes to Reese Witherspoon’s character in particular, we still have a hard time imagining that she is going to be able to jump back to her old career.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

We do not have a lot of news right now on Bradley or Alex’s storylines. For the sake of this article, why not talk about Mia? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Karen Pittman had to say about a storyline for her that is more global in reach:

“It’s a wild ride … We are going to be in New York and Europe in September. We are taking the story much wider, I feel like, than we’ve ever taken it before. I’m so excited to be a part of the story that they’re telling in season four. A lot happens with Mia. She goes for it. A lot happens for a lot of people.”

In the end, we’re pretty confident that we are going to see a really eventful batch of episodes, but also one where we could be seeing a lot of characters spending a lot of time together. We didn’t have enough Bradley / Alex scenes last year, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show now, including more from Jennifer Aniston

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







