Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9: That cliffhanger!

This week Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9, we saw what has to be one of the best setups for a finale that we’ve had in a long time.

After all, consider the following: We 100% expected that we would inch closer in this episode to learning the truth about the Disciple. What we did NOT anticipate was some sort of insane mass-casualty event that led to Voit and Dr. Ochoa being taken from the hospital!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

The moment that we saw the carnage unfold at the hospital, we 100% thought that Voit would be taken; seeing Ochoa snatched up was the dramatic icing on the cake. She was not killed — we never saw her body — so what is the reason for that?

Well, this is where we can dive into conspiracy corner for a moment here — is there a chance that she is actually the Disciple herself? Remember that earlier on in this Criminal Minds: Evolution episode the idea was floated that the mystery villain was a woman and in a way, it makes sense that the Disciple would have easy access to Voit and be trying to protect him most of the season. She’s also able to dictate his recovery on her terms — is she just trying to get the former version of him back?

Of course, the one flaw in the theory is the idea that Garcia and the rest of the BAU would not be aware of something shady in her background, but the show could find their ways around it. Based on what we saw in episode 9, it is just fair to say that we can’t rule something like this out at this point.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering the Criminal Minds: Evolution finale

What did you think about the overall events of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9?

Who do you think is the Disciple? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







