The Bear season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal news yesterday at FX, what better time is there to discuss a season 5 premiere date for The Bear?

We do recognize that when it comes to this show, it would be easy to assume that it would just return next June, given that this is what we’ve seen year in and year out. Another piece of (hopeful) evidence here is the fact that this is not some show with a ridiculously long production cycle; the turnaround time here is shorter than almost every single prestige show out there, regardless of drama.

If there is any hang-up at all here, it comes down to availability. Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all extremely busy with film projects, and trying to get schedules to line up is a pretty significant challenge. They are under contract for another season and it is 100% happening, but there is nothing that stipulates it must take place at a particular moment in time. All FX has currently noted is that the series will return in 2026.

Until we hear otherwise, it is still fair to assume that The Bear is going to be back in June 2026, and that filming will take place around February or March. Just don’t circle this in permanent marker like has been the case in the past. Remember that the bulk of season 4 was actually filmed at the same time as season 3, which allowed them all to circumvent any scheduling issues that may have existed earlier this year.

What always adds to the confusion?

This show is extremely secretive about production. Unless someone leaks something on social media, filming could be happening with very few people in-the-know in the outside world.

What are you most excited to see on The Bear season 5 when it arrives?

