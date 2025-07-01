Dancing with the Stars 34 adds Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt

This morning the latest cast additions were confirmed for Dancing with the Stars season 34, and let’s just say the rumors were true.

The same day as the big reunion show for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it was officially confirmed that stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are both going to be entering the ballroom for a new round of competition this fall. From a marketing standpoint for Disney, this makes sense — they are clearly trying to make the Hulu series their version of The Real Housewives, to the point where episodes have actually aired on ABC already. Ironically, there is also a funny connection here to the show in that ballroom dancing is extremely popular in Utah, where some of the Mormon wives already live. (Several pro dancers on DWTS over the years are from the state.)

Now, the real question we’ve got is this: Why did Dancing with the Stars need two contestants from this show? This is only going to cause frustration to demographics who feel like they are being left out in favor of younger viewers more inclined to watch a lot of reality TV. To date, the four cast members confirmed are Affleck and Leavitt alongside influencer Alix Earle and then also Robert Irwin, son of the late, great Steve Irwin. He also has a show connection in that his sister Bindi previously won a Mirrorball Trophy.

We do still believe that you are going to see more of the actors and athletes you’ve come to expect on the series over the years; however, it may take a couple of months for them to be confirmed. The announcement today was clearly meant to coincide with the other show going off the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

