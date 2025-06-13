Dancing with the Stars 34: Could Mark Ballas appear?

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Mark Ballas is going to be on The Traitors US season 4 — so what does this mean for Dancing with the Stars?

We recognize if there are some more people out there who have this question — and yet, at the same time, the answer here is a little bit more complicated than it would first seem. After all, Mark has not been a pro dancer on the show in the past couple of seasons! More recently, he was a guest judge, and we’re here to say already that all of these options are going to be open and his role on the Peacock reality competition show should have no real impact on that.

After all, go ahead and consider the following: The Traitors is currently filming and by virtue of that, we tend to think that it’s going to be wrapped later this summer, long before the dance competition begins. If Mark wants to have any role there, it will be more than possible.

To us, we recognize that this gig for him could just be a great opportunity for him to be involved in some other stuff beyond just dance. He’s always been interested in some other ventures, and we’ve seen that from him — especially when it comes to his music career. He’s one of a number of people to watch, and we appreciate that in between him, Ron Funches, Donna Kelce, and others, we have contestants on the show this season which are not from the typical reality TV path.

There is no Traitors premiere date yet — however, we hope that it is going to be out this winter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

