Doctor Odyssey season 2 not officially canceled, ABC insists

If you are looking at a broadcast TV series that continues to sail its own path across the high seas, it is clearly Doctor Odyssey at ABC. How else do you explain what is going on here?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting that today is when cast contracts expire for Joshua Jackson and a lot of the other main players on the cruise-ship series from Ryan Murphy. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the sets are already being taken apart … and yet, they also have a source saying that the series is still not officially canceled.

What is going on here? Well, one way to think about things for this and other Murphy dramas is that they all see to exist within their own sort of unique limbo. Think about it like this — Grotesquerie over at FX has not been renewed or canceled, and it wrapped its first season last year. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to see what is happening with American Horror Story. In the past, ABC has said that the future of Doctor Odyssey is going to be largely dependent on what Murphy wants to do, and they may standing by that now. Sets can always be rebuilt.

Our feeling at present here is that in the event that there is another season, it may feature some original cast members mixed in with a few other people here and there. One thing we do know at this point is that Murphy has a real knack for bringing in big names to their shows whenever they possibly can. Why would we ever think that this is going to change at this particular point in time?

