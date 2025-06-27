Doctor Odyssey season 2: Is it canceled at ABC? The latest

The latest news has finally emerged regarding Doctor Odyssey at ABC, and it may not be great news for those hoping for another voyage.

According to a report from Deadline, there are no plans to pick up the cast options for the Joshua Jackson-led series, which are set to expire on June 30. While the show has not been officially canceled, you can view this as a clear sign that it will not be coming back anytime soon. Many of the crew members have moved on to other projects, with a good percentage reportedly staying put within the larger Ryan Murphy ecosystem.

In the event that there is a Doctor Odyssey season 2 down the road, it would require there to be new details are signed with a lot of the cast. Also, Murphy would need to devise a good story and beyond all of that, there would need to be the right home for it — whether it be at ABC or streaming at Hulu. Anything can still happen, but at the same time, we don’t quite know how any of this should or could feel like a slam dunk at this point.

For now, just note that if you love Murphy’s work, he is still going to have plenty of it coming during the 2025-26 broadcast TV season. In addition to the flagship 9-1-1, there is also the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show set to arrive this fall. Elsewhere he still has the American Horror Story franchise, American Love Story, and upcoming legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, and (fingers crossed) hopefully a new season of Grotesquerie at this point.

If Doctor Odyssey is over, the biggest disappointment is that we are not going to get many answers to some of the crazier fan theories that are out there about what is really going on around the ship.

