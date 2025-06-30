Abbott Elementary season 5: Quinta Brunson on future

We are lucky to know at this point that an Abbott Elementary season 5 is going to be coming to ABC at some point moving into the fall. Beyond that, though, let’s just say that everything is still a mystery.

Are we going to be getting more of the school comedy? If you are the network, it makes sense that you get as much out of the property as possible. Remember that this is the rare broadcast show to get serious Emmy consideration over the past several years. Its ratings are solid but beyond that, it does really well in streaming. A lot of other single-camera comedies iconic to their era tend to last six or seven seasons, at least — The Office was lucky enough to go for a little bit longer than that.

So what is Quinta Brunson thinking about regarding the future? For now, it does not seem as though she is committing to anything for certain. Here is what she had to say on the subject to Bustle:

“We are so fortunate and blessed to be on a network TV show for five seasons, and for people to still be fans … That being said, I have cast members who would love to pursue other projects, and our show is very time-consuming. We shoot about seven months out of the year. That can stop people from being able to do a lot of other things.”

We tend to think personally that Abbott Elementary is one of those shows that is going to make it to a season 6, and then everything gets up in the air. After all, network shows often get far more expensive entering a potential season 7 or season 8, and that is where some harder conversations need to be had.

How many more seasons do you think Abbott Elementary will last?

