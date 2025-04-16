Abbott Elementary season 5 premiere date hopes at ABC

Following the big Abbott Elementary season 4 finale tonight on ABC, what better time is there to discuss a season 5? For us personally, we do tend to think that there are a ton of interesting subjects to dive into here!

So, where do we start? Well, a suitable place would be just noting that the Quinta Brunson comedy has already been renewed for another season, and that has been out there for a rather long time. That’s great in that the writers have clearly been able to spend some time making sure that the stories flow naturally and there is no real reason to rush anything along.

So when are you going to see Abbott Elementary season 5 arrive? Well, let’s just say that we anticipate it either in September or October. Given that the powers-that-be clearly have figured out something that works already, why wouldn’t they change it now? Our feeling is that there is going to be a 22-episode story that is stuffed full of relatable comedy. We certainly do not think that we are anywhere near the end of the writers being able to mine great stories from this world.

How many more seasons could this go?

We do tend to think that come season 6 or season 7, that is when network shows start to become more expensive. Around that time it is fair to worry for a little bit longer. Until then, though, it feels like we can sit back and enjoy what is in front of us. We are in an era where there are not a lot of generational comedies that could be remembered for years after the fact. With that, we are pretty darn grateful to have that.

