Destination X episode 6 sneak peek: Shayne versus Peter

In a few days Destination X episode 6 is going to arrive on NBC, and you better believe we are eager to get some resolution to the show’s most-recent cliffhanger.

If you need a quick refresher, it is not that hard to describe in actuality. Shayne does not trust Peter; meanwhile, Peter feels like there is no real reason to work with Shayne. The former Bachelor is as competitive as they come and after playing The Traitors, he sees no real reason to be anything other than cutthroat.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we almost expected their “confrontation” to be more contentious than it ends up being. You can see the conclusion to the cliffhanger in a new Destination X sneak peek over here, and it basically ends with the two agreeing to disagree.

What may be more interesting long-term here is actually rather simple, as the other contestants are smartly seeing this situation as a way for them to try to move around and navigate through the game. Take, for example, Rick — this is a guy who thinks that Shayne and Peter can be the bigger targets, and he can continue to play the middle. The preview shows him discussing his secret bond with Pilot Pete and JaNa, while also mentioning his desire to keep working with the OGs in Mack and Biggy. In theory he’s right that he is in a fantastic spot, but he also has to tread super-carefully throughout all of this! The last thing that he needs to do is get too comfortable, mostly because if that happens, he could find himself in a word of hurt down the line.

Who are you rooting for at this point in Destination X?

Not only that, but do you think Rick is really in as good of a spot as he tends to think? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

