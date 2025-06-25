Destination X episode 6 spoilers: A ‘brutal decision’ ahead?

Based on the tease that we got at the end of this week’s Destination X episode, doesn’t it feel like we could be heading off now to Austria? It at least feels that way. It would also make some sense given that it is a close ride over from Germany, and there is certainly a lot of stuff that could be visited there.

Of course, that is all just speculation on our part, but we are eager to say that the competition could be heating up now that the alliance of Rick, Peter, and JaNa is starting to become more obvious to some other players.

To get a little bit more information now on what is coming, be sure to check out the full Destination X episode 6 synopsis below:

07/01/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Players compete and spend the night in one of Europe’s most haunted castles. When too much information spreads, a brutal decision sends one of the game’s strongest home. TV-PG

Before we get off of the Austria kick for a moment here, let’s just issue a note here that there is a well-known “haunted castle” in the country. Of course, we are also well-aware that you could also claim the same thing about Romania, and that could trip some players up depending on what they are seeing.

Now, the real question that we’ve got entering this episode is if some players can conceal clues from the aforementioned alliance. They have determined that they are great at figuring out their whereabouts in a pretty short amount of time, and Peter has already shown that he is somewhat of a lightning rod as well. The more that we watch the guy, the more that we think he was ironically miscast on The Bachelor and is actually better on these sort of messy shows.

