Destination X episode 5: Do we have a dominant alliance?

We had a feeling entering Destination X episode 5 that we could start to have more of a fundamental understanding of the overall game — and now, it is more clear than ever. One three-person alliance seems to be doing what they can to control the game, but are they really going to be able to pull it off long-term? That is where the mystery currently lies.

For now, here is at least what we can say: Rick, Peter, and JaNa are easily the strongest overall group, and we got another reminder of it when in the Map Room, the members invited in managed to completely nail they were in Munich. While it was pretty obvious that the contestants were in Germany, the actually city-related clues were a little bit harder to figure out. It being the birthplace of Oktoberfest is not something we consider to be all that well-known to Americans, and some various other clues about Grimm Fairy Tales and even Heidi Klum did not shed that much more light.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Really, we tend to think that episode 4 signaled more that unless you really paid attention to the directions and red herrings in the original game, you are just better off pointing yourself to major cities. If you knew you were in Germany and were otherwise clueless, you could really just narrow it down to Frankfurt, Munich, or Berlin. We don’t think that this is a show looking to make it significantly harder than this.

In the end, we don’t really blame Kim for guessing what she did, being wrong, and getting eliminated. Her problem was not having any alliances! Sure, it’s great to think that individual players can figure all this out and in theory, it’s possible; you just need people on your side for that one instance where you are missing something.

Still, if anyone wants to stop that three-person alliance from winning, they have to up their game and try to think more creatively as to how to get the knowledge needed to win.

What did you think about the events of Destination X episode 5 on NBC?

Be sure to share below! Once you do, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







