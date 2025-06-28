Is Jeremy Allen White leaving The Bear after season 4 finale?

After what you saw on The Bear season 4 finale, is there an actual chance that Jeremy Allen White could be leaving the show? Judging from the way in which the story ended, we recognize why you may be asking that question.

Consider the following: In the final episode of the season, Carmy indicated to Sydney that he planned to step away from the restaurant in order to figure out the proper next move for him. He has clearly recognized now that while he is an outstanding chef, it does not make him happy. It does make Sydney happy and in his mind, the decision to leave is as simple as that. She, Richie, and Sugar have a chance to lead the establishment together moving forward.

It may be easy at this point to argue that the season 4 finale closes the door on White as a major part of the story — provided the producers want to focus more on the restaurant than Carmy. However, there are a couple other things to consider. First and foremost, there is no season 5 order at the moment, and that could come down to the whims of executive producer Christopher Storer. From there, White’s availability could come more into question — we do think that if there is another season, he is likely to return. There is still an interesting story of what Carmy decides to do next, and there is a future in which he ends up becoming a chef again or at least a part of the culinary world.

It is just too hard to imagine The Bear after its pseudo-title character at this point. We tend to think that whether it be himself, Sydney, Richie, or Sugar, all of these core characters are this point essential to the story. Why would you want to continue this without any of them?

