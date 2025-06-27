Big Brother 27: New teaser hypes at mystery / horror theme

The closer we get to the launch of Big Brother 27 in under two weeks, the more the folks at CBS starts to hype up what is next.

While we do believe that we’re not going to be getting a cast reveal until around July 7 or July 8, we are probably going to get a handful of different teases along the way. That includes a new extended preview, which you can check out over at the link here. This gives you another peek into what the show is planning for both the overall style and aesthetic, and that includes elements of murder-mystery movies with a little horror thrown in at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

For those unaware, there is apparently some sort of twist happening in the premiere that could shock the houseguests, and the preview does a good job of making this clear once again. The fact that CBS is hyping this does make us wonder already if the houseguests have already been sequestered — otherwise, aren’t they going to see this and start the speculation?

In general, it is our hope that this season manages to capture everything that we did love about the first half of season 26, where we had some legitimately good twists but at the same time, some smart casting, and above all else entertainment. We know that we won’t see the AI Arena in the same way that we saw it last season, but it did make the live shows more exciting. As someone who watched a lot of the live feeds, that actually gave an incentive to watch them whereas otherwise, it was easy to go into them knowing what was going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Big Brother 27, including more speculation regarding what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother 27 when it premieres?

Do you think that the theme at this point is pretty much secured? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







