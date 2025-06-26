Big Brother 27 spoilers: New promo hints at premiere shocker

With just a couple of weeks remaining now until the Big Brother 27 premiere on CBS, the network clearly wants you to know the following: There is going to be a twist like no other before the premiere even ends.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo, one that mentions that we’re going to see a shocker that will freak the contestants out. That’s all well and good … but what will this shocker actually be? That’s what we are left to wonder about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further reactions and reviews!

We tend to think that the premiere shocker could really be a wide array of events, whether it be a returning houseguest, some sort of huge game shift, or even a public vote. It does seem from our vantage point that we’re getting a murder-mystery theme this season … so is bringing a houseguest back from the dead a part of it? That remains to be seen.

So when are we going to learn the full cast?

If there is a big prediction we could make here, it is that we’re going to learn it in a week and a half. At the very least, that’s what we have seen over the years.

Now if you are CBS, the real challenge now has to be trying to find a way to keep a lot of people engaged and excited. After all, there are a lot of people within the summer-TV world that have focused the most on Love Island these days. Is there a chance that the baton could be passed over to Big Brother? That is something that we want to wait and see on for quite some time.

Related – Get some more news on Big Brother 27 now, including some other teases

What are you most eager to see moving into Big Brother 27 when it premieres on CBS?

Do you have any predictions on this big surprise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







