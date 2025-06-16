Big Brother 27 teaser: The ‘key’ to success?

We are less than a month away now from Big Brother 27 premiering at CBS, and that means one thing perhaps more than any other: A chance for the promotional wheels to get turning!

First and foremost, though, we should issue a reminder here that if you do love this show, you are probably going to be waiting for a while for a cast reveal. Those typically come out a handful of days before the premiere, so we’re thinking that July 8 feels like a good estimate there. For now, though, we are happy to talk more about the theme … and it feels like keys could somehow be a big part of it.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can see a new bit of promotional artwork that features Julie Chen standing in front of a wall of keys. What does that mean? Well, she offered up this tease:

“The keys to unlocking unexpected mysteries in the Big Brother house are right in front of you! … Don’t be left in the dark this summer. Be sure to tune in!

Meanwhile, executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan added the following:

“The key to a perfect summer is no mystery … Get ready to unlock the most unexpected season of Big Brother yet!”

Yeah, so they aren’t saying much. We tend to think that we’re going to get a mystery-themed season and in general, that could prove rather fun! However, we also think the key in itself is such an iconic symbol for the show, especially when you consider the keys that players get to enter the house, how the vote for the winner, or even the old-fashioned key wheel that we miss from a nostalgia point of view.

Remember now that season 27 will premiere on CBS come July 10.

