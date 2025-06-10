Big Brother 27 video: What secrets lie within?

The more that we do hear about Big Brother 27 on CBS, the more some elements of the theme start to become clear. We are clearly moving in a direction where there is some sort of spy narrative happening and honestly, we aren’t mad about it!

After all, for the latest evidence, check out the new video from host Julie Chen Moonves, one where she practices some of her iconic lines while also holding the same “top secret” folder she did in a previous tease. Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that not all of Julie’s teases end up meaning much of anything — however, she is the biggest on-air spokesperson the series has at this point. Given that the premiere is basically one month away, we are reasonably confident that there is some purpose behind what she is sharing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other SURVIVOR reviews!

Insofar as the game alone goes on Big Brother 27, we are honestly not expecting all that much to be different. It makes the most sense for there to be all-new houseguests again and a lot of the same competitions. We do wonder personally if the largely-popular AI Arena from this past season is going to return under a new name — or, who knows? The producers may take a risk and do something that is slightly different.

Now what do we not want? That’s simple: Too much time wasted on things that do not matter, whether it be Have-Nots, America voting for needless things, or something that prohibits us from being able to watch the live feeds. After all, these are the bread and butter of this show, and that is something that we’re sure that a lot of people are aware of at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Big Brother 27, including more info from CBS about the schedule

Do you think there is any meaning at all behind some of Julie’s Big Brother 27 teases?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







