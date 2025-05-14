Big Brother 27 premiere date, new details revealed from CBS

If you are eager to see Big Brother 27 premiere on CBS, let’s just say that we are right there with you and we have news today!

The network has now officially confirmed that come Thursday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see the reality competition show back with a 90-minute premiere. Following that, there will be a second 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13 and beyond that, there are going to be episodes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with the Wednesday shows being 90 minutes for the bulk of the season. Let’s just hope that within that, it means more content for both the show and viewers on the live feeds.

While there are specifics surrounding the length of the season that remain unclear, the network has confirmed that we are once more going to (thankfully) get all-new players. Meanwhile, we should also (per a press release) get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25.

Do we really need a Friday show featuring former houseguests? No, but we are also not shocked that CBS is doing that as they try to make the competition into as much of a major event as they possibly can. We just hope that the players this season are eager to fight hard and try to really embrace the overall experience. In other words, not just people who are there to build a brand after the fact.

Rest assured, we are going to be here with coverage all season long — be on the lookout!

