Doctor Who: EP hopes for unspoiled 2026 Christmas Special

We know that there is a great deal to look forward to when it comes to Doctor Who, even if not much of it is clear as of now. What we can say is that Billie Piper has some sort of role in the future, but it remains unclear if she will be the next Doctor. In general, the identity for this next iteration still is a mystery — and if showrunner Russell T. Davies has his way, that is going to remain that case until the next special airs come Christmas Day.

Is this realistic? That’s tough to say given that this is a world of such frequent leaks. However, there are reasons at least to think it is possible if a lot of people work extremely hard.

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Speaking on this subject further in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (per Doctor Who TV), here is more of what Davies had to say:

“Wouldn’t it be great if we got to this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? … Why do we do it any other way?”

In the end, we tend to think secrets matter more with this show than most for one simple reason: So much enjoyment of Doctor Who in particular is predicated on imagination. They want you to be legitimately surprised by what it is you see from start to finish and often, the end product is better when that actually ends up being the case. For now, we’re going to keep crossing our fingers and hoping for a pretty darn awesome end result, and a ew Doctor Who can be in our lives for the next several years.

Related – See even more news regarding the future of Doctor Who

What are you hoping to see moving into the Doctor Who Christmas Special this year?

Do you think most elements of it will remain a surprise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

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