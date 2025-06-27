Love Is Blind season 9 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, are we going to have a chance to get a Love Is Blind season 9 premiere date?

Let’s just start things off here by noting the following: If you are Netflix, it makes sense for you to actively start thinking about when the Denver-set edition of the reality dating show is going to arrive. After all, things stand right now in a spot where Love Island is really taking your thunder when it comes to being a hit in this genre. You need to stake your own claim on the schedule again, right?

Well, here is what we can say at present. For those unaware, Netflix has a tendency with this show to program a couple of seasons in a single year. We do think there is a reasonable chance that a new season will air this fall and if that is the case, a summer premiere-date announcement is possible. Our hope is that around October, we will be heading back to the pods.

So is there anything in particular we want from season 9? Well, it seems like the structure of every season is based on the story presented by the contestants. By virtue of that, we tend to think that Love Is Blind could benefit from a stronger crop of guys. Also, it would be rather nice in the event that we saw more time with the contestants outside of the pods. We know that season 8 had a lot of content with that but at a certain point, it did feel as though everything started to drag.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

