The Bear season 4: Brie Larson acknowledges Francie role

There are a few things that are a little unusual around The Bear season 4, but it starts with a relatively low-key press cycle. Compared to the majority of other “prestige” shows that are out there, there were not a ton of TV appearances or interviews with the cast in advance. Some of this may have been to avoid spoilers, and that includes a brief role from Brie Larson as Francie Fak.

We will be quick to admit that after we started hearing Francie’s name mentioned by Sugar through the first several episodes of the season, it was pretty clear that she’d be played by someone big. Then, Larson turned up during the wedding episode. At first, the character and Sugar screamed at each other, only to eventually come to a little more of an understanding.

On Thursday afternoon, Larson did do her part to acknowledge her role, albeit in as quiet a way as most of the cast is handling this season. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she shared a text exchange between her and executive producer Christopher Storer, one that indicated that the two had a prior relationship. The exchange happened back in February of last year, which makes us wonder if the wedding episode was one of the ones that was filmed at roughly the same time as the third season.

Could Brie return down the road?

Anything is possible but at the same time, we do think that The Bear does need to be careful with some of the guest roles they hand out. After all, if you do too many of them, you do run the risk of burnout or making audiences feel like it’s taking away from the show itself. We will at least say that Larson’s appearance in season 4 was significantly more well-executed than the out-of-place part from John Cena in season 3.

What did you think about the appearance from Brie Larson on The Bear season 4?

