The Bear season 5: Would the restaurant even survive?

Even though there is no official renewal for The Bear season 5 at present, we are still left to wonder a number of different things about its future. Will it happen? Is it going to be the final season? Will Carmy ever come back to the restaurant after setting the stage for his exit?

In regards to the latter question in particular, we do honestly think it is worth looking at things through a slightly different lens. After all, it may not matter whether or not he is interested in returning, as the restaurant may not even survive! There is a reason, after all, why the clock struck zero in the closing minutes of the season 4 finale.

No matter who is running the culinary establishment at this point, it is still quite easy to argue that the place is screwed. After all, what is the business if there is no money left? That is, unless, there could be a last-minute curveball thanks to the Ebra story and the sandwich window…

For most of the fourth season, we had a chance to see a side story where Albert (Rob Reiner) did his best to advise Ebra on his next path forward. At present, it seems to be franchising out the Original Beef to other places where they can keep the costs down and the profits solid. The whole idea would need Carmy’s permission but if it happens, it could be a way to scale out the business and also still allow the company to make more profits. This wouldn’t be the first time that a restaurant does something like this.

Is it actually going to happen?

What does complicate the idea to us is if Cicero will buy into it, even though Computer seemed to in the finale. Also, who would really sign off at this point? Given that Carmy is planning to leave, would the three-person team of Sugar, Richie, and Sydney all have to give the okay?

