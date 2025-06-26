The Bear season 4: Brie Larson plays Francie Fak!

We knew that The Bear season 4 was going to contain at least a few interesting cameos from big-name actors, but Brie Larson? That’s not one we saw coming.

However, at the same time, it may have been that hard to telegraph that someone famous was going to be appearing on the show as Francie Fak. We saw Sugar speaking about her at length in the events leading up to episode 7, so it made sense that you brought in someone to really challenge the character. Larson did that, and watching her and Abby Elliott trade barbs in the way that they did proved to be incredibly fun.

Also, it turns out that Sugar and Francie have a complicated history — they were once friends. Or, were they even more than friends once upon a time? Nothing is made too explicit and yet, it felt like a lot of the vibes were still very much there.

Just like a lot of other castings that we’ve seen over the years for The Bear, it feels like the door is very-much open for Brie to return down the road. After all, her and Sugar worked through a lot of the different issues that the two had over the course of the wedding. We do also think that it makes a good bit of sense just because of the fact that Sugar does actually need someone to interact with that is not her husband, or someone who appears regularly at the restaurant. This allows for an opportunity to see some change.

As for who else appeared over the course of the wedding, let’s just say that there were a laundry list of names: Think along the lines of Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, and John Mulaney. In that way, it was a repeat of what we had with “Fishes” not that far in the past.

