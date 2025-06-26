The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 promo: Gladys fights back?

This weekend is going to bring The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 over on HBO — so what is going to happen to Gladys now?

Well, let’s just say the following — do you really think that Bertha is going to give in without a fight? She is desperate to marry off her daughter, and that probably means trying to do whatever she can to convince those around her. As the trailer here indicates, she firmly believes that status and money go hand and hand. The more the Russells can work to elevate their status, the better … right?

In the end, we just have to hope here that the remainder of season continues to have as many different twists and turns as what we have seen so far. Basically, we want opportunities to learn more about Bertha’s state of mind, but also how Aurora is going to be recovering from the devastating news that she has already heard regarding the divorce. How can she recover from that, especially when it comes to her overall place in the world? That is something that does still need to be figured out.

In general, we do think that money is going to be a major component to the story moving forward — as it almost always is. However, we do tend to think that relationships will be what actually pushes the story forward. After all, this is a part of the story that is actually more relatable to people out there. This is the grand unifier, and not so much anything when it comes to how much money you have backing them up.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 at this point?

Do you think this season will live up to some of our internal hype? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming.

