Sweet Magnolias season 5 spoilers: The cast heads to New York!

While there may not be much in the way of a Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date at Netflix as of yet, there are reasons for excitement. After all, production has already started up, and it also appears as though the writers are going to make the most of Maddie being in New York — at least for however long the character ends up being there.

Thanks to the folks at TVLine, we are at least aware of the fact that Helen and Dana Sue are at least going to be visiting their fellow Magnolia in the Big Apple. The trio has been spotted in some first-look photos, and we do tend to think that at least a couple of iconic locales could be featured at the start of the season.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do still 100% have questions regarding whether or not you are going to be seeing Maddie in the city forever. We know that she went there for a job offer that was too good to refuse; however, does the show work long-term if the main characters in different places? That’s something that will need to be figured out.

With all of that being said, we’ll still give Sweet Magnolias some credit for at least making a bold attempt at sticking with the story presented at the end of season 4. It could have been easy to just say that Maddie changed her mind — and also a lot more cost-effective, given that we know shooting around New York is not always the most affordable thing to do.

Hopefully as filming does go further and further along, we do get a few more details about what lies ahead. There is a lot to look forward to!

