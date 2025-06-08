Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about Sweet Magnolias season 5 between now and the end of June? Make no mistake that we want it; however, getting to actually see it is, of course, a totally different story. This is a show that actually premiered with season 4 not too long ago, so we tend to think that a little bit of patience goes a long way.

Now, here is what we can say, at least for now, when it comes to good news: It seems like work is already being done on the new season of the lighthearted drama series. This means that Netflix is seemingly committed to bringing the series back in 2026, which makes a lot of sense when you consider the sort of show this is. We are not talking here about a show that requires a ton of post-production or the like; in theory, there should be a new season every year so long as there are no significant hurdles the cast and crew need to jump over.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, the unfortunate reality still remains that we are probably not going to get any more news on Sweet Magnolias season 5 in the near future. There is no real reason to think that we should. For now, the most important thing is that the cast and crew get the time needed to produce some great content.

If there is any news on the show that we could get before the month is over, it would most likely be tied to casting. Beyond that, maybe you get a tiny tease or two and that’s it. Our general feeling is that season 5 could premiere in the first half of 2025, and if that is the case, a date announcement could come in November or December.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sweet Magnolias now, including other chatter when it comes to start dates

What are you most interested in seeing on Sweet Magnolias season 5 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







