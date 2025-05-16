Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Sweet Magnolias season 5 between now and the end of May? Of course but at the same time, there is a good chance that we are going to be waiting for a rather long time still.

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that the show was just renewed close to the end of last month, and that is a reminder of how much longer we have to wait. Netflix is likely going to take their time allowing the story to develop behind the scenes, and that is without even getting into the fact that it needs to film and then be edited a little bit later.

For the time being, we do tend to think that we are going to be waiting until either the summer or the fall of next year to dive into Sweet Magnolias back on the air, and we recognize that this is very-much a long break. This also means that the earliest we’ll ever see a premiere-date announcement is close to the end of the year. In the interim, let’s just hope that we hear something more whether it be about casting or the story.

As for whether or not season 5 is going to be the final season, there is still an element of mystery there! However, we still think that so long as it is profitable over at Netflix, there is a chance that it will keep coming back. This series does thankfully not have the budget of a Stranger Things or some other shows, so the threshold of viewership is a little bit lower than an effects-heavy series.

