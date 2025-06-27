And Just Like That season 3 episode 5: Harry’s big revelation

We knew that the previews for And Just Like That season 3 episode 5 signaled that something big could be coming for the character of Harry.

Unfortunately, we cannot say that it is great news, as he unveiled a cancer diagnosis in this week’s installment. There were some signs there earlier this season, which means that some fans were able to clock it. However, he has caught it early enough that he feels very much confident that things are going to be okay. In his mind, it is business as usual and does not really want to spend a lot of time actively thinking about it.

With that being said, this is where we would say that there is a little bit of conflict here. Just remember for a moment that everyone handles problems like this differently, and Charlotte is very-much struggling with how well he is taking it. For her, she feels different, but she can’t really freak out to him about it. Also, she can’t quite talk to anyone else. She’s just in a spot where she is suffering in silence and after having a somewhat-aimless story for the first few installments of the season, she’s now in a spot where there is some clear direction for her story-wise.

Are we hopeful that Harry is going to end up being okay? Sure, even if And Just Like That has killed off major characters before. (See Big in the premiere.) Still, it is our hope that rather than make this story about whether or not Harry survives, the producers shift it over to one that is all about how so many of these characters communicate and handle hard times. Even if Charlotte and Harry are happily married, this is a chance to show that there are still struggles that they need to conquer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

