Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7: Martin’s inner conflict

We had a feeling entering Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 that things were going to be all sorts of messy. After all, we learned in episode 6 that Masha was seemingly communicating with a ghost!

For most of the season, we would argue that Martin was the voice of reason at the retreat. Not only that, but he was actually the one conducting a lot of the “therapy” … but times are changing. He never really wanted to work with Nicole Kidman’s character and now, he realizes more than ever that her endgame seems to involve getting David on board and getting more of a financial stranglehold. He feels somewhat lost and after avoiding the mushroom tea all season, he’s finally started to dose himself. Hence, all the crazy visions he started to have at the end of last season.

So what is Martin’s mindset at the moment? Obviously it is complicated; yet, here is at least some of what Lucas Englander (who plays the character) had to say to TV Insider:

“He needs to fight for something because he knows if he doesn’t right now, it’s maybe never gonna happen, and he’s gonna lose himself forever into this character that he believes he has to be.”

We do think that we are on a collision course at this point between Martin and Masha that is unavoidable — also, there is a reasonably good chance that a number of other characters are going to end up being caught in the crosshairs. We’re honestly not sure how else you can see the situation since these patients have not always had the best “treatments” made available to them as it is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

