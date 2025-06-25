Doctor Who season 16 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Doctor Who season 16 renewal between now and the end of the summer? When you think about some science fiction shows that are out there, you can argue that the future of this one is among the biggest TV mysteries.

After all, here is some of what we know at present. The BBC One stalwart still seems to have some sort of future. However, at the same time, it does appear that this future may not be with Disney+ as a global streaming partner. There is a general expectation at this point that they will not continue the arrangement; yet, there are already rumors out there suggesting that someone else will eventually pick the series up. This is the sort of thing that makes us hopeful and excited; however, at the same time, some patience may still be required. Discussions with streaming partners can take weeks, if not months.

Because of all of this, we can’t say that it is a slam dunk that we will be getting a Doctor Who renewal between now and the end of the summer. While there may be a chance of it, we also do not think it is a sure thing. It could be the fall before the future is solidified.

So what do we know about the future right now?

Well, there is going to be a new Doctor coming. Is it it Billie Piper as the end of season 15 would suggest, or someone else entirely? Showrunner Russell T. Davies most likely has a plan, but that is not something that he is altogether easy to explain. The best thing we can hope for is that some more information starts to come out here in due time.

