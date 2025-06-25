Destination X season 2 renewal: Is there reasons for hope already?

At this point, we more than recognize that it may take some time to get an official Destination X season 2 renewal at NBC. However, is there still hope?

Well, based on some early returns, you can argue that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan hosted reality competition show is bringing something that the network covets: Young viewers. In particular, we are talking about people who are streaming it over at Peacock.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report from Deadline, Destination X has managed to become the network’s number 1 “alternative series launch on Peacock yet based on 26-day average audience viewing.” Meanwhile, across both linear and streaming TV, the show has managed 14 million viewers to day. Viewership has also increased in recent episodes, thanks in part to the addition of some reality TV veterans in Peter Weber and JaNa Craig.

While all of this is encouraging and we are cautiously optimistic that another season is coming, this is where we have to remember that little in the world of television is guaranteed. After all, we imagined that we would have had a second season of Deal or No Deal Island at this point and yet, that hasn’t happened. (The joke in our head is because the winner of season 2 managed to get so much money and by virtue of that, they can’t afford the show anymore.)

What we do think the success of both of these shows proves further is that there is a model here when it comes to creating a new format, and then also casting with newbies alongside reality TV veterans. It helps to ensure you have an audience from the start and in this particular TV climate, that is something that you need.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Destination X

Are you hoping already to get a Destination X season 2 renewal over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







