Destination X episode 5 sneak peek: Peter’s sun strategy

Next week NBC is going to bring you Destination X episode 5 and based on what we are seeing, we are starting to wonder one simple thing: Is the alliance between Peter, Rick, and JaNa the best one in the game? At this given point, we do think this is a fair thing to wonder.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a new sneak preview for the next episode that shows how much the trio is actively thinking about the game already. Peter is doing his best to follow the sun as a means of ensuring that he knows what is going on at every given moment. It is one of the skills that he has from being a pilot that he’s actively using here. Elsewhere, we know that JaNa’s Love Island experience makes her pretty adept at social politics, and Rick has already shown that he will listen to local wildlife for clues. All of this could end up being helpful.

Meanwhile, we also see in this preview one other central idea here, which is the three trying to split up whenever they feel like it is useful to tackle some different parts of the game. They can then collect information and from there, work to try and figure out how to communicate with each other.

Based on what we’ve seen here, it does appear as though we are going to be seeing this strategy work in the short-term. The three are not all on the same page for the next challenge, so we will have to wait and see how that works for them after the fact.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Destination X episode 5?

Do you think that we have a dominant alliance at this point with Rick, Peter, and JaNa on paper? Share now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

