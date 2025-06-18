Destination X episode 5 spoilers: A fairytale story

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Destination X episode 5 — what all can you expect?

First and foremost, you could argue that the events of episode 4 got rid of some of the more predictable outcomes. The moment that Tai lied about meeting JaNa, you can argue that her goose was cooked in the game. Everyone else left now, even Rick, seems to have some sort of allegiances and people they can fall back on. There will be a chance for the game to get truly cutthroat, but we ultimately are not there as of yet. These bonds still very-much matter.

Now that we’ve laid all of that out, let’s get into more specifics. Below, you can see the full Destination X episode 5 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

06/24/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Jeffrey ramps up the game in a fairytale-themed episode where players leave the bus and board a train to the next Destination X. With bluffing in play, morality is tested. Who will stay truthful and who will choose deceit to get ahead? TV-PG L

Is the idea of fairytales within itself a clue? Well personally, anytime we think of that we think about the Brothers Grimm, who were both from Germany. Then again, that in itself could be a way to throw contestants off the scent. Personally, we enjoy episodes of this show the most when we are able to play the guessing game along with some of the players — at least for a little while. Because of the alliances and the social structures that are going on in the game right now, we do tend to think that almost anyone left could win.

