Destination X episode 4: Did Biggy make a fittingly-big move?

We knew that Destination X episode 4 was hyped up for a reason. Little did we know it contained the biggest twist of the season.

As it turns out, Biggy found himself in a spot where in order to save himself, he had to convince someone else to place their marker outside the country. He chose Tai to sabotage, and for one reason that honestly makes sense: He didn’t trust her. The moment that she lied about meeting JaNa, you could see that her stock with everyone else dropped significantly. Nobody has a reason to keep her anymore. Biggy was forced into doing this and with that, he sprung into action.

In a way, it’s a good thing that this twist was introduced since otherwise, this episode would have been (by far) the easiest one for the contestants to figure out. Other than arguably the desert scene, every other clue pointed heavily to Amsterdam and they all got it. Tai, meanwhile, is now out the door.

The major alliance to watch

At the moment, it has to be JaNa, Peter, and Rick. Even though the bird-watcher has found himself ostracized ever since Josh threw out his name, he was able to pivot to some other people who could prove valuable to him in the game. These three feel legitimately dangerous, mostly because they all have unique travel experience and can be pretty observant. The only real problem that they all collectively have is that their alliance is not as secret as they think.

While we do wish still the challenges were a little bit more advanced and intricate, Destination X is still a thrill to watch. Granted, we also recognize that as a longtime lover of geography, it is meant for us perhaps more than anyone else.

