The Waterfront season 2 hopes buoyed by strong ratings

While it does remain to be seen whether or not The Waterfront season 2 is going to happen at Netflix, let’s just say there are reasons for confidence. After all, have you seen the latest viewership from the streaming service?

For now, here is some of what we can say. According to a new report from Deadline, the drama series from Kevin Williamson managed to surge to the top of the streaming service’s rankings with 8.3 million views in just its first few days. This number should easily grow given that it was only on for a portion of last week; also, a lot of first-year Netflix shows tend to build more and more over time.

So while we do not think that first-week ratings alone will get The Waterfront another season, it is a positive return for a show that could have fallen under the radar in some other situations. It is pretty darn nice to see that this didn’t happen here.

Now for those of you who are curious what the renewal process typically is for a show like this, Netflix often takes a few weeks to a couple of months to figure that out. Total viewership matters, but perhaps what matters the most is just how many people see the show the whole way through. That really clues them in to how many people would be excited to continue the journey moving into another batch of episodes. Luckily, what this particular show may benefit from is a faster turnaround; you are going to be able to produce another season and have it out next year, provided of course that a season 2 order is revealed by the time we get to the fall.

