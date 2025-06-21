The Waterfront season 2: Do Peyton, Cane have a future?

We recognize that we are mere days removed from The Waterfront airing on Netflix and yet, many questions remain about the future. Take, for example, when exactly the next chapter is going to air — and that’s provided a renewal even happens.

If you watched all of season 1, you saw just how messy things became with a number of the show’s main characters, and we do not personally think it was crazy to imagine that there would be a split regarding Danielle Campbell’s character of Peyton and Cane, who was a part of a brief affair. However, she surprising was not suggesting in the finale that this was going to be happening, and there could be an effort to patch things up.

So, provided that there could be a second season, what does that look like? Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Kevin Williamson had to say on the subject:

“I think Peyton knows what she wants, and she’s going to get it … Early on, she makes this big statement about how she’s never going to be like Belle, but I think she might be wrong about that. The journey for her is going to be, well, how does she fix things? How is she going to make her husband love her? I think it’s going to be a great journey for her. It’s going to be very surprising, and she’s going to take a few left turns.”

Ultimately, we do think that the whole idea behind this show is to give you a somewhat conventional package for a romantic drama, and to then make it different from there. We do very-much think that Williamson and the producers are eager to surprise you in almost every way if they come back for more.

