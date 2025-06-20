The Waterfront season 2: Series star shares story hopes

At the moment, we are well-aware of the fact that The Waterfront has yet to be renewed for a second season over at Netflix. However, that is hardly a surprise. Isn’t it far too early at this point for such an announcement to be made? We are still just unraveling everything that we saw in the first go-around and honestly, it could be some time before we get a full sense of how successful the series proves to be.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it does feel abundantly clear that there is a chance that more could be coming — after all, the finale certainly leaves some room open to explore other things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star Jake Weary indicated that there is absolutely more to explore when it comes to the series:

The end of the first season feels like it’s still moving because you don’t want it to stop, right? So that’s a good sign, I think, for Season 2. I would like to see it just keep moving. I would like to see the family come together to stave off some universal villain.

Of course, what makes this potential idea so exciting to us is that in the event this show is really successful, you raise the odds that we are going to be able to see even more big names come on board. We are of the belief here that the more buzz you can bring to a show like this early on, the better. Granted, even if it doesn’t get that, you can argue that there is a chance for The Waterfront to become an under-the-radar hit over time that is somewhat similar to what Netflix had in Virgin Rier.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Waterfront now, including season 2 hopes

Do you think that we are going to see The Waterfront season 2 happen over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







