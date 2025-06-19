The Waterfront season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

After the premiere today on Netflix, is there a chance that The Waterfront season 2 is going to happen? Or, is this going to be one and done?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that on paper, it feels like the sort of show that could be around for a while. Kevin Williamson has a long history of hits across all genres, so why would things be any different here? You also have a cast here including Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist and NCIS actress Maria Bello, so there are some familiar faces.

Want to get more on what’s ahead? Then check out the full synopsis below:

For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever.

Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.

Even though Netflix has yet to decide on something with The Waterfront one way or another right now, we do tend to think that something is going to be decided sooner rather than later. Typically decisions at the streaming service take a couple of months, but given the escapist and immersive nature of this sort of world, we could learn about the future sooner than that.

