The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Sepideh Moafi joins the cast

As some of you may be aware at this point, production on The Pitt season 2 is already underway — why not celebrate with more casting news?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The L Word: Generation Q performer Sepideh Moafi is the latest new addition to the Noah Wyle medical drama. Specifics around the series-regular character remain unclear, save for that she will be an “attending physician in emergency medicine.” That’s not much of a surprise character-wise, given that this is what you would probably expect for a series set in a hospital.

Now, here are some of the questions we have. Is Moafi’s character going to be new to the hospital, or was she always around? What’s her history with Robby and the rest of the staff? Remember that because all of the first season was set over the course of a single day, that does open the door for a lot of other additions and surprises. We also know that season 2 is set around ten months after the first season, and that is why the door is still open that we see some new people on the staff — it is certainly possible that someone came on to replace Langdon after he sought out help.

The second season is going to be set around a July 4 weekend and beyond that, it will be Langdon’s first day back on the job. We do tend to think that Robby will still be a primary focus and yet, there’s no denying that so much about The Pitt is the ensemble. It is pretty hard to see that changing at this point.

